UrduPoint.com

Food Packs For Flood-Hit Areas Of Balochistan Dispatched By NDMA & KS Relief

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 04:47 PM

Food Packs for Flood-Hit Areas of Balochistan Dispatched by NDMA & KS Relief

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre Pakistan (KS Relief) dispatched emergency relief convoy for Flood-Hit areas of Balochistan today from Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre Pakistan (KS Relief) dispatched emergency relief convoy for Flood-Hit areas of Balochistan today from Islamabad.

The consignment consisting of 3000 food packs including essential food items for flood affectees of Balochistan has been dispatched through convoy of 30 trucks.
Speaking on the occasion the Charge d’ affaires of Royal Embassy of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mr.

Wael Alsayari said that both countries enjoy close relations and the kingdom had always stood by Pakistan during disasters.


Member NDMA Mr. Idrees Mehsud while thanking and appreciating the kind gesture of the Saudi Government and Embassy in Pakistan said that Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistan during disasters and these food bags will provide invaluable support to families affected by floods in Balochistan.

The ceremony was attended by Officials of NDMA and KS relief.
This consignment will be distributed among flood affectees through PDMA Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Flood Saudi Saudi Arabia From Government

Recent Stories

NUST, XAUAT hold session on "Silk Road Internation ..

NUST, XAUAT hold session on "Silk Road International Alliance of Architectural & ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt saved country from being default: Miftah

Govt saved country from being default: Miftah

4 minutes ago
 Smart, Powerful, And Efficient — vivo Y55 Is Lov ..

Smart, Powerful, And Efficient — vivo Y55 Is Loved By All Tech Enthusiasts!

7 minutes ago
 Sushmita Sen denies her marriage with Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen denies her marriage with Lalit Modi

14 minutes ago
 SHOs authorized to seize weapons from citizens in ..

SHOs authorized to seize weapons from citizens in Lahore's four constituencies

45 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz tests positive for COVID-19

Maryam Nawaz tests positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.