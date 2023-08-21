Food Panda riders protest against incidents of robbery

Food Panda riders on Monday staged a protest demonstration in front of the Hyderabad Press Club against the incidents of robbery in Hyderabad City

Talking to newsmen, Talha Abbasi, Zeeshan, Irfan Soomro, Moeen Shah and other riders claimed that during the last week, five of their colleagues had been robbed of thousands of rupees in cash and mobile phones, but despite reporting of the incidents to the respective police stations no action was taken.

They said they worked like daily-wage labourers and they received no compensation for the robbed amount.

They appealed to the Inspector General of Police Singh, and local high-ups to ensure early arrest of the culprits involved in robberies and provide security to the Panda riders.