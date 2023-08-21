Open Menu

Food Panda Riders Protest Against Incidents Of Robbery

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Food Panda riders protest against incidents of robbery

Food Panda riders on Monday staged a protest demonstration in front of the Hyderabad Press Club against the incidents of robbery in Hyderabad City

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :food Panda riders on Monday staged a protest demonstration in front of the Hyderabad Press Club against the incidents of robbery in Hyderabad City.

Talking to newsmen, Talha Abbasi, Zeeshan, Irfan Soomro, Moeen Shah and other riders claimed that during the last week, five of their colleagues had been robbed of thousands of rupees in cash and mobile phones, but despite reporting of the incidents to the respective police stations no action was taken.

They said they worked like daily-wage labourers and they received no compensation for the robbed amount.

They appealed to the Inspector General of Police Singh, and local high-ups to ensure early arrest of the culprits involved in robberies and provide security to the Panda riders.

Related Topics

Protest Police Mobile Robbery Hyderabad Panda

Recent Stories

Experts demand forum for Plant Breeders

Experts demand forum for Plant Breeders

2 minutes ago
 A protest rally held against murder of minor girl ..

A protest rally held against murder of minor girl Fatima Phuriro

2 minutes ago
 Conrad Robert Tribble assumes responsibility as US ..

Conrad Robert Tribble assumes responsibility as US Consul General

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal demands culprits arrest involved in PPP of ..

Bilawal demands culprits arrest involved in PPP office-bearers killing

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of industrialists meets S.M Tanveer

Delegation of industrialists meets S.M Tanveer

2 minutes ago
 10 touts rounded up from excise office

10 touts rounded up from excise office

7 minutes ago
Experts call for promoting interfaith harmony to a ..

Experts call for promoting interfaith harmony to avert Jaranwala like incident

5 minutes ago
 42 FIRs, registered for violating dengue SOPs in 2 ..

42 FIRs, registered for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 CPJ slams India for blocking independent Kashmiri ..

CPJ slams India for blocking independent Kashmiri news outlet 'The Kashmir Walla ..

5 minutes ago
 Former SP Traffic of Hyderabad Mukhtiar Solangi as ..

Former SP Traffic of Hyderabad Mukhtiar Solangi assumes acting charge of SSP Hyd ..

5 minutes ago
 Distribution of Assistive Devices and Financial As ..

Distribution of Assistive Devices and Financial Assistance held

5 minutes ago
 Beggars, addicts blamed for contributing to traffi ..

Beggars, addicts blamed for contributing to traffic woes

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan