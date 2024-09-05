Open Menu

Food Point Owner Held After Two Siblings Died Of Food Poisoning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 10:30 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Police on Thursday nabbed an owner of a food point in Pindigheb town of Attock as two siblings allegedly died of food poisoning while their mother was admitted in critical condition.

According to sources, Muhammad Ikram, a native of Dhoke Jutt, Ghreabwall, purchased fried chicken from a food point located in Pindigheb town on Wednesday and took it to his house.

After consuming the same, the ill-fatted family got ill, and when their condition deteriorated, they were rushed to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Pindigheb, where his son, identified as Abdul Ahad, died while another Abdul Samad died on the way to the hospital in Rawalpindi.

The mother of the victim is stated to be in critical condition. Police acting promptly sealed the food point, collected samples of the food, and sent the owner behind bars. 

