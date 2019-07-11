Food points, filling station fined for over charging

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Usman Tariq launched a crackdown against illegal profiteers selling daily commodities at exorbitant rates and imposed fines on mega malls, food points in Taxila on Thursday

During crackdown fine worth Rs 0.120 million was imposed on Qazi mega mart, Rs 0.

1 million on Asian Mall and a sum of Rs 30,000 was imposed on Save mart for selling daily commodities at exorbitant rates.

Two food points were sealed and fined for not observing hygiene condition. Meanwhile fine was also imposed on a CNG station and a FIR was lodged against the owner for selling less quantity gas to the customers.

Similarly, a cement blocks factory was sealed and FIR was lodged against owner as dengue larva was found from the water tank of the factory.

