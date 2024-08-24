Open Menu

Food Points Fined Over Hygiene Rules Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Food points fined over hygiene rules violations

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) made inspections of multiple food points in various districts and imposed over Rs 165,000 fine over hygiene rules violations.

The food safety teams made inspection of two beverage plants in Jinnah Colony, Old Shujabad road. One plant was shut down till further improvement after failing sample tests, while the other was fined Rs. 50,000.

Similarly, two bakeries at BCG Chowk, Sher Shah Road, were fined Rs. 25,000 each due to dead insects found in sweets, the absence of workers' medical certificates and improper food storage.

In Khanewal, two food points were fined Rs. 30,000 for storing expired food, not maintaining records of oil changes, and having poor hygiene. The inspections took place on Rahim Shah road, Jehania.

Furthermore, a milk shop was fined Rs. 20,000 for water adulteration and insufficient fat content in the milk. Additionally, a bakery in Lodhran was fined Rs 15,000 for cobwebs in the production area, lack of cleanliness in freezers and improper food storage.

Related Topics

Dead Poor Punjab Water Oil Fine Road Khanewal Lodhran Shujabad Fat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan