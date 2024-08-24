Food Points Fined Over Hygiene Rules Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) made inspections of multiple food points in various districts and imposed over Rs 165,000 fine over hygiene rules violations.
The food safety teams made inspection of two beverage plants in Jinnah Colony, Old Shujabad road. One plant was shut down till further improvement after failing sample tests, while the other was fined Rs. 50,000.
Similarly, two bakeries at BCG Chowk, Sher Shah Road, were fined Rs. 25,000 each due to dead insects found in sweets, the absence of workers' medical certificates and improper food storage.
In Khanewal, two food points were fined Rs. 30,000 for storing expired food, not maintaining records of oil changes, and having poor hygiene. The inspections took place on Rahim Shah road, Jehania.
Furthermore, a milk shop was fined Rs. 20,000 for water adulteration and insufficient fat content in the milk. Additionally, a bakery in Lodhran was fined Rs 15,000 for cobwebs in the production area, lack of cleanliness in freezers and improper food storage.
