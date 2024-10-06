Food Points Fined Over Hygiene Violations In Multan Division
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Under the supervision of Director Operations South, Zubair Ahmad Ijaz, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched inspections across the division, targeting food establishments.
As part of the crackdown, the PFA inspected fat and oil units, snack factories, sweets and bakery production units, spice mills, beverage plants, and other food businesses. Heavy fines were imposed on several food business owners for non-compliance with food safety regulations and the authority seized and disposed of 15 kilograms of China salt, 10 kilograms of adulterated turmeric powder and 15 kilograms of expired ingredients.
In Multan, two snack units were fined Rs32,000 for using non-traceable and unverified ingredients and for poor hygiene practices.
A bakery in Shamsabad Colony was fined Rs25,000 for preparing food in unsanitary molds and operating in a pest-infested environment. Additionally, a tuck shop at the M4 Motorway Interchange on Vehari Road was fined Rs15,000 for selling expired juice.
A spice mill near New Central Jail was penalized with a Rs30,000 fine for adding coloring agents to turmeric powder. In Gulgasht Colony, two popular restaurants faced a combined fine of Rs60,000 after expired burger patties were found in their kitchen, and workers lacked valid medical certificates.
Further, a beverage plant in Kabirwala was fined Rs40,000 due to unclean pulp containers and a pest-infested environment, while a bakery on Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Road received a Rs10,000 fine for storing food in a dirty freezer.
A fat and oil factory on the Gaggu Mandi-Lahore Road was imposed with a Rs100,000 fine for failing a sample test and incomplete labeling. Meanwhile, in the Burawala vegetable market, a candy production unit was fined Rs25,000 for using China salt and unverified ingredients.
Lastly, two milk shops in Double Phatak Bangla Hameed Pur were fined Rs12,000 for poor quality milk.
