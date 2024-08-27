Open Menu

Food Points Fined Over Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 01:30 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) took action against sellers of prohibited food items and imposed fines over hygiene rules violations.

On the direction of Director General Punjab Food Authority, Asim Javed, the food safety teams, led by Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed, inspected various food points across the district and found a drink corner at Super chowk selling 'gutka'.The team imposed fine Rs.17,000 and discarded 300 sachets on the spot.

Similarly, at Adda Permit, a sweets bakery and general store was fined Rs. 15,000 for finding dead insects in sweets and for not covering food items properly.

In Kahror Pakka, a milk shop was fined for insufficient fat content in milk, and three poultry shops at Kashmir Chowk, Fakhar Millat Chowk, Kahror Pakka, and Saeed Chowk, Dhanot, were collectively fined Rs. 14,000. Additionally, a hotel at Adda Zakheera Dunyapur was fined Rs. 7,000 for selling open spices.

