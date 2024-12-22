Open Menu

Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its crackdown against unhealthy food in Multan division, inspecting various food establishments including catering units, restaurants, sweets, and bakeries.

Hefty fines were imposed on violations of health regulations, and a well-known restaurant’s operations were halted until necessary improvements are made. Additionally, 10 kilograms of banned "China salt" was confiscated and destroyed. Under the orders of the Director General PFA, the inspections were carried out across places in Multan, Khanewal, and Vehari.

A catering unit was imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 for using banned China salt in food preparation on MPS Road.

A fine of Rs. 30,000 was imposed to a bakery for rust on machinery and storage of food in contaminated containers.

Likewise, a sweets and confectionary unit was imposed a fine of Rs. 45,000 for extremely poor cleanliness standards, near Mumtazabad railway track.

A restaurant was shut down until further notice for failing a water sample test, halting production for necessary corrections. A bakery was fined Rs.15,000 for using substandard and open ingredients in food preparation in Mian Channu.

A grocery store was fined Rs. 20,000 for selling tampered food items and loose tea leaves. A bakery was imposed a fine of Rs. 15,000 for lack of worker medical certificates and storing food on dirty floors. A meat shop in Khanewal was fined Rs. 10,000 for failing to cover the meat and not using slaughtering cones.

A restaurant was imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 for mixing open and banned ingredients in food preparation on Club Road, Vehari.

