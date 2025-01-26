Open Menu

Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Under the directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Muhammad Asim Javed, the authority launched a crackdown against food safety violations in Multan. The operation, led by Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed, resulted in the inspection of dairy shops, water plants, hospital canteens, and samosa pastry production units.

During the inspections, serious violations of food safety laws were uncovered, leading to the closure of four food units until compliance was ensured. At a dairy shop in WAPDA Town, adulteration in yogurt was confirmed, resulting in the registration of an FIR at the BZU Police station and the immediate suspension of production.

A bakery in Kot Rabnawaz was shut down due to the unhygienic environment in which food was being prepared. Similarly, a water plant on Northern Bypass was sealed after bacteria were detected in the water supply.

In Samijabad, a samosa pastry production unit was stopped from operating due to the presence of a washroom within the production area, violating hygiene protocols.

The crackdown also extended to hospital canteens and drink corners. The canteen at Cardiology Hospital was fined Rs. 25,000 for storing expired beverages in its freezer, while a drink corner on Kothewala road, Shah Rukn-e-Alam, was fined Rs. 10,000 for selling expired juices. Additionally, 37 liters of expired cold drinks and 20 kilograms of expired confectionery items were discarded during the operation.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized that strict actions were being taken to eliminate the sale of expired and substandard food items to protect public health.

More Stories From Pakistan