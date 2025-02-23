Food points penalised over hygiene violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its rigorous operations against health hazards under the directions of Director General Muhammad Asim Javed.

The authority’s food safety teams conducted inspections across various food outlets, including wedding halls, sweet shops, bakeries, restaurants, and snack units in Multan and Khanewal. The inspections resulted in heavy fines and production suspensions for multiple establishments found violating food safety regulations.

Inspections at three wedding halls located at Butch Villas, Nashiman Colony Bosan road, and Kasuri Chowk MA Jinnah Road, along with a catering unit on Jail Road, revealed the use of monosodium glutamate (commonly known as China salt) and unidentified ingredients in food preparation. Additionally, these establishments lacked proper filtration plants for food processing, showed evidence of pest infestations, and had unhygienic working areas. Collectively, fines amounting to Rs170,000 were imposed.

Three hotels located at Mall of Multan, Ibrahim Town (Chungi No.

21), and Katchi Abadi Chowk Mumtazabad were fined Rs 75,000 for storing uncovered food in dirty freezers and using China salt in food preparation, posing serious health risks to consumers.

At Basti Naginabad Bahawalpur Road and Kharl Chowk, three snack units were penalized Rs 105,000 for inadequate personal hygiene of food handlers, failure to use clean water, and lack of proper records for oil replacement.

In Khanewal, two sweets and bakery units near Pul Dharm Pur Abdul Hakim and Jamia Anayatiya were sealed until further notice due to the presence of washrooms within production areas, use of broken eggs, and widespread pest infestations—posing severe food contamination risks.

Director General Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized that no compromise would be made on food quality and safety standards. He reiterated the Punjab Food Authority’s commitment to ensuring public health by continuing strict actions against all food businesses violating hygiene regulations.