Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its rigorous operations against health hazards under the directions of Director General Muhammad Asim Javed.
The authority’s food safety teams conducted inspections across various food outlets, including wedding halls, sweet shops, bakeries, restaurants, and snack units in Multan and Khanewal. The inspections resulted in heavy fines and production suspensions for multiple establishments found violating food safety regulations.
Inspections at three wedding halls located at Butch Villas, Nashiman Colony Bosan road, and Kasuri Chowk MA Jinnah Road, along with a catering unit on Jail Road, revealed the use of monosodium glutamate (commonly known as China salt) and unidentified ingredients in food preparation. Additionally, these establishments lacked proper filtration plants for food processing, showed evidence of pest infestations, and had unhygienic working areas. Collectively, fines amounting to Rs170,000 were imposed.
Three hotels located at Mall of Multan, Ibrahim Town (Chungi No.
21), and Katchi Abadi Chowk Mumtazabad were fined Rs 75,000 for storing uncovered food in dirty freezers and using China salt in food preparation, posing serious health risks to consumers.
At Basti Naginabad Bahawalpur Road and Kharl Chowk, three snack units were penalized Rs 105,000 for inadequate personal hygiene of food handlers, failure to use clean water, and lack of proper records for oil replacement.
In Khanewal, two sweets and bakery units near Pul Dharm Pur Abdul Hakim and Jamia Anayatiya were sealed until further notice due to the presence of washrooms within production areas, use of broken eggs, and widespread pest infestations—posing severe food contamination risks.
Director General Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized that no compromise would be made on food quality and safety standards. He reiterated the Punjab Food Authority’s commitment to ensuring public health by continuing strict actions against all food businesses violating hygiene regulations.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..
Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions
UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final
Xposure announces winners
Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet
FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape
Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Establishment of university in Lodhran top priority: Kanju6 minutes ago
-
Gymnastics competitions held6 minutes ago
-
Food points penalised over hygiene violations6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two most wanted robbers; recover Rs 750,000 looted cash26 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds seminar on 'Cancer Awareness'26 minutes ago
-
SALU Hosts Seminar on Peace and Human Rights26 minutes ago
-
Police finalize foolproof security arrangements for Champions Trophy matches; deploy 5000 cops26 minutes ago
-
Police bust dacoit, street criminal gang; arrest four26 minutes ago
-
PHA completes renovation of Rwp Stadium Road26 minutes ago
-
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting lost while Skiing at Siri Paye26 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, other injured in Nowshera accident26 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Rawalpindi gears up for ICC Champions Trophy 202556 minutes ago