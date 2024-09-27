Food Points Penalised Over Rules Violations
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted inspections across Vehari, targeting beverage plants, khoya units, restaurants, and bakeries for adulteration.
The operation led to the disposal of 100 liters of contaminated soda water, 30 kilograms of adulterated red chili powder, 15 kilograms of substandard khoya, and 5 kilograms of artificial sweeteners. Production at a spice grinding unit was suspended until improvements and legal action was initiated against the owners.
Acting on the directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority, Asim Javed, strict action is being taken against fraudulent practices and the adulteration mafia. During inspections, it was discovered that open dyes were being mixed in red chili powder at a spice mill, resulting in the suspension of its operations and a case lodged against the owners for violating food safety laws.
Furthermore, a restaurant in Defence View Gate, Vehari, was fined Rs30,000 for using harmful salt in its meals, while a soda water factory in Ada Machiwal, Niamat Chowk, was penalized Rs20,000 for using artificial flavors. In Bismillah Town, Burewala, a sweets shop was also fined Rs20,000 after substandard ingredients were found in its khoya production. Large quantities of substandard and harmful food products were seized and destroyed during the crackdown. DG Asim Javed emphasized that the use of hazardous substances in food leads to dangerous diseases and reiterated the authority's commitment to enforcing food safety regulations across the province.
