Food points penalised over rules violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a significant operation against food businesses

using rancid oil and banned ingredients.

Zubair Ahmed Ijaz, the newly appointed Director of Operations (South), led food safety teams

on inspections across Multan and Khanewal, targeting factories, renowned restaurants, a snack

production unit, and a supermarket.

The authority confiscated and disposed of 310 liters of rancid oil, 25-kg prohibited substances

and 20-kg of substandard tamarind, while imposing fine Rs 8,65,000 on various violators.

During the operation, food safety teams inspected multiple locations along 18 KM Khanewal road, Yaqub Town, 17 Kassi Budhla road, Basti Kareem, and Qadirpur Raan bypass.

A popular restaurant on the Qadirpur Raan bypass was fined Rs 200,000 for using expired ingredients and failing to provide clean water.

Four factories faced fine amounting to Rs 300,000 for using rancid oil and untraceable ingredients.

The factories were penalized for poor hygiene, lack of proper labeling, and pest-infested storage areas. A confectionery unit was fined Rs 200,000 for storing contaminated water and failing to maintain hygiene standards.

In Khanewal, near Farm road Special Foundation school, a snack production unit received Rs 150,000 fine for using rancid oil and storing pest-infested tamarind.

Additionally, a supermarket in T Chowk, Mian Channu, was fined Rs 15,000 for selling open spices and storing pest-infested tamarind.