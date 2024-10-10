Open Menu

Food Points Penalised Over Rules Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Food points penalised over rules violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a significant operation against food businesses

using rancid oil and banned ingredients.

Zubair Ahmed Ijaz, the newly appointed Director of Operations (South), led food safety teams

on inspections across Multan and Khanewal, targeting factories, renowned restaurants, a snack

production unit, and a supermarket.

The authority confiscated and disposed of 310 liters of rancid oil, 25-kg prohibited substances

and 20-kg of substandard tamarind, while imposing fine Rs 8,65,000 on various violators.

During the operation, food safety teams inspected multiple locations along 18 KM Khanewal road, Yaqub Town, 17 Kassi Budhla road, Basti Kareem, and Qadirpur Raan bypass.

A popular restaurant on the Qadirpur Raan bypass was fined Rs 200,000 for using expired ingredients and failing to provide clean water.

Four factories faced fine amounting to Rs 300,000 for using rancid oil and untraceable ingredients.

The factories were penalized for poor hygiene, lack of proper labeling, and pest-infested storage areas. A confectionery unit was fined Rs 200,000 for storing contaminated water and failing to maintain hygiene standards.

In Khanewal, near Farm road Special Foundation school, a snack production unit received Rs 150,000 fine for using rancid oil and storing pest-infested tamarind.

Additionally, a supermarket in T Chowk, Mian Channu, was fined Rs 15,000 for selling open spices and storing pest-infested tamarind.

Related Topics

Multan Poor Punjab Water Oil Fine Road Khanewal

Recent Stories

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

1 hour ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

2 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

3 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

4 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

7 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

20 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

20 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

22 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan