Food Points Penalized For Various Violations

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Sunday to have seized rancid oil

and expired food items from various restaurants, oil units and other outlets

in the city.

According to PFA sources, the food safety teams conducted inspection of

restaurants, oil units, cold storage and other food outlets, and found rancid

oil and expired food items. The teams destroyed 850 liters of used oil, 130kg

of raw material, and 10kg of expired items, besides imposing fines Rs 390,000

on violators.

During the operation, the food safety teams inspected a prominent restaurant

near the High Court and ordered it to stop production after it failed water quality

tests.

In another operation, a confectionery unit at Khanewal Road was fined of

Rs 200,000 for using sugar syrup contaminated with insects in bakery production.

Similarly, an oil merchant at Central Jail Road was penalized of Rs 50,000

after oil samples at his outlets were found poor quality.

A catering unit was fined of Rs 50,000 for storing meat improperly and using

untraceable butter, while a papar (crackers) manufacturing unit near Bahawalpur

Bypass was charged Rs 40,000 for using substandard ingredients in the production.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javed reiterated the commitment to crackdown on violators,

stating that there would be zero tolerance for those jeopardizing consumers health.

“No leniency will be shown to those who threaten public safety with substandard

food practices,” he added.

