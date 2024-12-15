Food Points Penalized For Various Violations
Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 11:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Sunday to have seized rancid oil
and expired food items from various restaurants, oil units and other outlets
in the city.
According to PFA sources, the food safety teams conducted inspection of
restaurants, oil units, cold storage and other food outlets, and found rancid
oil and expired food items. The teams destroyed 850 liters of used oil, 130kg
of raw material, and 10kg of expired items, besides imposing fines Rs 390,000
on violators.
During the operation, the food safety teams inspected a prominent restaurant
near the High Court and ordered it to stop production after it failed water quality
tests.
In another operation, a confectionery unit at Khanewal Road was fined of
Rs 200,000 for using sugar syrup contaminated with insects in bakery production.
Similarly, an oil merchant at Central Jail Road was penalized of Rs 50,000
after oil samples at his outlets were found poor quality.
A catering unit was fined of Rs 50,000 for storing meat improperly and using
untraceable butter, while a papar (crackers) manufacturing unit near Bahawalpur
Bypass was charged Rs 40,000 for using substandard ingredients in the production.
PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javed reiterated the commitment to crackdown on violators,
stating that there would be zero tolerance for those jeopardizing consumers health.
“No leniency will be shown to those who threaten public safety with substandard
food practices,” he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food points penalized for various violations1 minute ago
-
MD PTDC sees Khunjerab' s winter opening as a 'Turning Point' for Pakistan's tourism industry21 minutes ago
-
Kalash Valley abuzz with 'Chomos Festival' celebrations, attracting tourists: report31 minutes ago
-
IIOJK students take to streets in New Delhi, slam Modi regime's reservation policy31 minutes ago
-
AJK begins preparations to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with traditional zeal and ..12 hours ago
-
AJK-based Christian community begins preparations to celebrate Christmas with full religious zeal a ..12 hours ago
-
PTI has modus operandi to do violent protest: Tarar13 hours ago
-
SU to hold academic convocation on Dec 2313 hours ago
-
Transfer/posting of 64 civil judges ordered13 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt to develop economic zones for Chinese Companies: Nasir Shah13 hours ago
-
Anwar resolves to furnish AJK-based cadet colleges13 hours ago
-
Bakhshal Thalo’s book launching ceremony to be held on Dec 1514 hours ago