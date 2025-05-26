Food Points Penalized Over Hygiene Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted widespread inspections across Multan division, targeting food outlets in Multan, Khanewal, and Vehari. The campaign, carried out on the directions of Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, aimed to ensure public access to safe and hygienic food.
Food safety teams inspected a variety of outlets including hospital canteens, hotels, milk shops, bakeries, and soda water plants. The teams imposed heavy fines for violations of hygiene and food safety standards.
The teams seized and discarded 165 liters of substandard beverages, 110 liters of adulterated milk, 16 kilograms of banned substances, 12 liters of rancid oil and 8 kilograms of rotten eggs.
Children's hospital Canteen in Multan was fined Rs. 50,000 for stocking substandard mango-flavored drinks.
A hotel in Pul Shawala Dogar market was penalized Rs. 25,000 for lack of clean water, poor worker hygiene, and absence of medical certificates.
A superstore in Bahadurpur was penalized Rs. 10,000 fine for selling expired bread. A restaurant in Model Town was fined Rs.
50,000 for using rancid oil. Two milk shops near Attock pump and in Madina Town were fined Rs. 15,000 each for selling water-adulterated milk.
BBQ points in Daulat Gate and Gulgasht Colony were fined Rs. 80,000 for storing food in unclean freezers and failure to cover food items. A dairy vehicle in Khanewal was stopped and adulterated milk was discarded on the spot. In Kabirwala’s Soda Water Plants at Kukkar Hatta and Model Town, a total fine of Rs. 25,000 was imposed for producing low-quality soda drinks. At Rana Ikram-ul-Haq Chowk in Khanewal, a grocery store was fined Rs. 25,000 for selling loose spices and banned monosodium glutamate (China salt).
In a major step, a bakery in Muslim Town, Mian Channu, was sealed until improvement due to dirty washing areas, unhygienic food handling, and the use of contaminated machinery. Similarly, in Burewala’s Vehari Bazaar, a sweets and bakers production unit was fined Rs. 20,000 for using spoiled ingredients. Meanwhile, City Hospital’s canteen in Burewala was fined Rs. 15,000 for stocking expired carbonated drinks.
