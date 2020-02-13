Food points sealed,fines imposed in Sargodha

Food Safety teams imposed fines amounting to Rs. 36,000 on several food units and sealed another four points over the charges of using sub-standard food material, and lack of cleanliness

Food Safety teams conducted raids at different bakeries, hotels, milk shops, poultry shops etc and others food outlets in the division and imposed fines.

The team sealed four food outlets over using chemicals, sub-standard storage facilities, and lack of cleanliness.

Furthermore, the teams also served notices to another 118 food units here.