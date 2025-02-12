Open Menu

Food Poisoning Incident In Raiwind, PFA Team Starts Investigation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority taking swift action reached Raiwind where

approximately 200 people fell ill after consuming food at a wedding event.

After visiting the scene, the team collected samples and sent to a laboratory for detailed

analysis as part of the investigation into the cause of the foodborne illness.

According to the spokesperson for the PFA, food safety teams had been sent to local hospitals

to monitor and assist with the affected individuals' treatment. A detailed report of the findings

will be shared after the investigation is completed.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Punjab Food Authority does not compromise on food quality

standards, and strict action will be taken against any violations.

