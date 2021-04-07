Food prices being monitored in Karak

District Food Controller, Amjad Khan has said that on the directives of the Minister for food, Khaliq-ur- Rehman and Deputy Commissioner, Syed Abdul Ghafor Shah strict monitoring of food items was being done outside in three Tehsils of district Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :District Food Controller, Amjad Khan has said that on the directives of the Minister for food, Khaliq-ur- Rehman and Deputy Commissioner, Syed Abdul Ghafor Shah strict monitoring of food items was being done outside in three Tehsils of district Karak.

He said that personnel of the Food Department and Assistant Commissioners of three tehsils were monitoring the distribution of government flour quota in the district.

He said that preparations have been completed to set special bazaars in Ramazan to provide edible items to people at subsidized prices.

The officials of food department was monitoring rates of commodities in various bazaars on daily basis to check price hike, hoarding and black marketing.

He said that fines have been imposed on shopkeepers, bakers and milk sellers fir selling sub-standard items.

He said best quality flour quota was being provided to 100 dealers in three Tehsils and its distribution of being monitored to avoid black marketing.