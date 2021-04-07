UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Prices Being Monitored In Karak

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:39 PM

Food prices being monitored in Karak

District Food Controller, Amjad Khan has said that on the directives of the Minister for food, Khaliq-ur- Rehman and Deputy Commissioner, Syed Abdul Ghafor Shah strict monitoring of food items was being done outside in three Tehsils of district Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :District Food Controller, Amjad Khan has said that on the directives of the Minister for food, Khaliq-ur- Rehman and Deputy Commissioner, Syed Abdul Ghafor Shah strict monitoring of food items was being done outside in three Tehsils of district Karak.

He said that personnel of the Food Department and Assistant Commissioners of three tehsils were monitoring the distribution of government flour quota in the district.

He said that preparations have been completed to set special bazaars in Ramazan to provide edible items to people at subsidized prices.

The officials of food department was monitoring rates of commodities in various bazaars on daily basis to check price hike, hoarding and black marketing.

He said that fines have been imposed on shopkeepers, bakers and milk sellers fir selling sub-standard items.

He said best quality flour quota was being provided to 100 dealers in three Tehsils and its distribution of being monitored to avoid black marketing.

Related Topics

Price Karak FIR Government Best Flour

Recent Stories

CJCSC visits Army Air Defence Ranges; witnesses fi ..

32 seconds ago

Supreme Court accepts MQM Pakistan's appeal agains ..

36 seconds ago

MoHR asks people to give feedback on NAP Business ..

37 seconds ago

ATC extends judicial remand of three lawyers

39 seconds ago

AstraZeneca Commissioned to Continue Studies of Va ..

5 minutes ago

Japan's Suga Plans to Visit India, Philippines to ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.