Food Prices To Be Controlled In Ramadan: Gandapur
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) After becoming Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur issued his first order to ensure that food items would be available and affordable during the holy month of Ramadan.
All commissioners and deputy commissioners have been ordered to strictly follow the instructions. Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent a detailed letter to the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of quality essential food items.
CM directed the officials to conduct regular inspections in the market and arrest violators. The directive to convene the meeting of District Price Review Committees on March 4, has been issued.
The fixed prices should be released on official social media platforms, FM radios, Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Ghandpur had directed.
He has instructed that all out-of-order machinery should be activated to check food and adulteration and the focus should be on inspection of shops selling dishes during Sehri and Iftar times. He also issued instructions to set up special checkposts to prevent hoarding, black marketing and smuggling.
He issued orders to fully activate the price control and complaint system by March 8 or action would be taken against all those officials who commit negligence in their duties.
In his orders, the CM said that people would be provided all food items on control rates and the rates issued by the respective district administration. He said stern action would be taken against all those who violate the rates of food items during the month of Ramadan.
