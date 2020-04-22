Food ration distributed on eve of Ramazan

Food ration packets were distributed among 400 deserving families on the eve of Ramazanul Mubarak here on Wednesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Food ration packets were distributed among 400 deserving families on the eve of Ramazanul Mubarak here on Wednesday.

The Ramzan food package were distributed by Darman Task Force at Saheed Chowk.

The package includes flour, pulses, rice, ghee, sugar and other essential commodities, which were distributed among poor families through volunteers.

Shoaib Ahmed, Chief Executive Darman Task Force said it was a token help with poor households on the eve of holy month of Ramazan.

He said assistance to poor families would also continue in future.

Ahmed urged philanthropists to come forward and generously contribute in the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.