Food, Revenue officials pay visit to dairies, no adulteration found

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :A team of food and Revenue department officials paid a surprise visit to different dairies in Qasimabad on Monday to check the complaints regarding alleged adulteration in milk.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Food and Revenue department officials' team examined the milk samples and according to the report of the Food Authority, no adulteration was found in the milk.