Food Safety And Halal Food Authority Conducts Operation

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 08:25 PM

A team of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday conducted an operation on Indus Road to check the quality of food items. The team comprising Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmed and his staff inspected several milk tankers

They checked milk samples at different places in Dera Ismail Khan and action was taken against several owners over adulteration.

Later, the Food Safety Team checked the quality of food items in the famous market of Dera Ismail Khan, Toupanwala, and destroyed substandard ghee from a hotel and issued instructions for improvement.

On this occasion, the Food Safety Officers said that actions are being taken by the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority to ensure the availability of quality products to the people, and the shopkeepers were being made bound to fully implement the rules of hygiene.

He said notices were also being issued to the shopkeepers and wherever a complaint was received and immediate action was taken against violators.

