Food Safety And Halal Food Authority Conducts Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Monday conducted operations at several places to ensure safe food items for citizens.

The team led by Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmed checked different shops at Bannu road, Grid Road and other areas.

During the checking, the fine was imposed on a shopkeeper over the poor cleanliness situation of his shop at Grid Road.

The checking team also recovered a quantity of expired food items from a shop situated on Bannu Road and also imposed a fine on the shopkeeper.

The deputy director told the media that the authority's team would continue operations to ensure the availability of healthy food items for people.

