Food Safety And Halal Food Authority Conducts Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Saturday conducted operations at several places in Dera city and checked the quality of food items at various shops.

The authority's team comprising Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmed and his staff checked the quality of milk and imposed fines on several owners over adulteration.

The Food Safety Team also checked the quality of food items to ensure quality foodstuff for citizens.

The team seized expired food items and imposed fines on violators.

The deputy director said that no compromise would be made on the quality of food items and in this regard operations would continue indiscriminately.

