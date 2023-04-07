Close
Food Safety Authority Conducted Crackdown In Dir Upper, Swabi

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Food safety authority conducted crackdown in Dir Upper, Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSFA) here on Friday conducted a crackdown in Dir Upper District and Swabi District and the teams inspected various grocery, wholesale, meat shops, bakery production units and hotels.

According to a spokesperson of the Food Authority, the teams on the directives of the Director General Food Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan sealed three bakery production units in Dir Upper and two in Swabi on account of poor sanitation, use of non-food grade color, and rotten eggs.

He said the Swabi Food Safety team during the raid recovered and seized 720 kg of mislabelled ghee from a wholesale shop.

Actions against the adulteration mafia are going on in all the districts of the province.

