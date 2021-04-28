Food Safety Authority crackdown on mafia in Town-I

More than 1000 kgs rice husks were recovered from spice warehouse situated in the Town-I area of the district Peshawar which were being used in making red chilies, the official of the Food Safety Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men after raiding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :More than 1000 kgs rice husks were recovered from spice warehouse situated in the Town-I area of the district Peshawar which were being used in making red chilies, the official of the Food Safety Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men after raiding.

The official of KP Food Safety Authority disclosed that more than 300 kgs gram husks were recovered from another warehouse which were being used to make tea leaves. Both the warehouses were sealed and the people involved were arrested under the food Act.

He said the officials also raided various meat shops in Nowshera, Akora Khattak and Pabbi areas and sealed the shops for meats who were using dye in the Qeema. Five kgs of unhealthy chemicals, 80 liters of stale oil were also recovered during the operation in different areas against selling of unhygienic food in the holy month of Ramazan.

The official said that they have raided on different grocery stores and sealed the expired food items.The shops of chickens' meat were also sealed on various points in the city for not following the set rules.