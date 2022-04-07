Food safety authority discards 1000 liters fake drinks

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority recovered and destroyed 1000 liters fake and expired beverages as part of efforts to provide pure food to people during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the Food Safety Authority, the counterfeit cold drinks were recovered from a vehicle on GT Road.

In a separate action, the Food Safety Authority's team sealed a godown on Charsadda Road where more than 1500 liters of unhealthy juice and expired packed milk were recovered.

It says that strict legal action will be taken against those who deal in expired and counterfeit drinks.