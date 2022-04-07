UrduPoint.com

Food Safety Authority Discards 1000 Liters Fake Drinks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 12:27 PM

Food safety authority discards 1000 liters fake drinks

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority recovered and destroyed 1000 liters fake and expired beverages as part of efforts to provide pure food to people during the holy month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority recovered and destroyed 1000 liters fake and expired beverages as part of efforts to provide pure food to people during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the Food Safety Authority, the counterfeit cold drinks were recovered from a vehicle on GT Road.

In a separate action, the Food Safety Authority's team sealed a godown on Charsadda Road where more than 1500 liters of unhealthy juice and expired packed milk were recovered.

It says that strict legal action will be taken against those who deal in expired and counterfeit drinks.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Vehicle Charsadda From

Recent Stories

Australian Foreign Minister Announces New Sanction ..

Australian Foreign Minister Announces New Sanctions Against 67 Russians Over Ukr ..

5 minutes ago
 Australia to move away from reporting daily COVID- ..

Australia to move away from reporting daily COVID-19 deaths: Chief Medical Offic ..

5 minutes ago
 PTDC to launch 20 new publications on tourism

PTDC to launch 20 new publications on tourism

7 minutes ago
 Japan Says Russia's Intention to Retaliate Against ..

Japan Says Russia's Intention to Retaliate Against Sanctions Unreasonable

7 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite for Earth observation ..

China launches new satellite for Earth observation

7 minutes ago
 The race to dominate satellite internet heats up

The race to dominate satellite internet heats up

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.