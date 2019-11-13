Food Safety Authority (FSA) discards substandard food items, seal several shops

(@imziishan)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Food Safety Authority (FSA) on Wednesday discarded several unhygienic food items and sealed a number of shops during ongoing drive against adulteration in the district.

The team visited Bahadar Kot, Ghala Mandi, Shakar Darra and Murghi mandi and inspected food items in 162 shops, bakeries and pops factories.

During inspection, the team sealed two pops factories, two whole-sealers' shops, one poultry shop, butcher shop and one bakery for selling substandard items including cold drinks.

The FSA team discarded 1056 pops packets of poor quality, 630 liters fake brand cold drinks and over 12 Kilograms expired ghee among other items. It said no compromise would b made on quality of food items and warned that strict action would be taken against those elements who put lives of consumers at stake by selling unhygienic food items.