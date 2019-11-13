UrduPoint.com
Food Safety Authority (FSA) Discards Substandard Food Items, Seal Several Shops

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:50 PM

The Food Safety Authority (FSA) on Wednesday discarded several unhygienic food items and sealed a number of shops during ongoing drive against adulteration in the district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Food Safety Authority (FSA) on Wednesday discarded several unhygienic food items and sealed a number of shops during ongoing drive against adulteration in the district.

The team visited Bahadar Kot, Ghala Mandi, Shakar Darra and Murghi mandi and inspected food items in 162 shops, bakeries and pops factories.

During inspection, the team sealed two pops factories, two whole-sealers' shops, one poultry shop, butcher shop and one bakery for selling substandard items including cold drinks.

The FSA team discarded 1056 pops packets of poor quality, 630 liters fake brand cold drinks and over 12 Kilograms expired ghee among other items. It said no compromise would b made on quality of food items and warned that strict action would be taken against those elements who put lives of consumers at stake by selling unhygienic food items.

