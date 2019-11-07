Food Safety Authority holds two-day long training course for foods' workers

Food Safety Authority held two-day training course for preparing safe and healthy foods as per prevalent hygiene standards here on Thursday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Food Safety Authority held two-day training course for preparing safe and healthy foods as per prevalent hygiene standards here on Thursday.

As many as 18 workers of pops factory and NF Foods attended the course wherein they were educated on various issues pertaining to hygiene standards prevalent on world level.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Kamran Khan said healthy foods was essential for a healthy nation and food safety authority had been established to achieve this objective.

He said sometimes food making units gets bothered upon government's reforms but in fact these initiatives were vital to be taken for healthy life of people.

Later, he distributed course completion certificates among the participants. He also appreciated NF foods administration for maintaining cleanliness and installation of modern technology-based plant.

It merits mention that the authority had trained 180 food workers in six training courses so far.