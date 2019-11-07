UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Safety Authority Holds Two-day Long Training Course For Foods' Workers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:13 PM

Food Safety Authority holds two-day long training course for foods' workers

Food Safety Authority held two-day training course for preparing safe and healthy foods as per prevalent hygiene standards here on Thursday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Food Safety Authority held two-day training course for preparing safe and healthy foods as per prevalent hygiene standards here on Thursday.

As many as 18 workers of pops factory and NF Foods attended the course wherein they were educated on various issues pertaining to hygiene standards prevalent on world level.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Kamran Khan said healthy foods was essential for a healthy nation and food safety authority had been established to achieve this objective.

He said sometimes food making units gets bothered upon government's reforms but in fact these initiatives were vital to be taken for healthy life of people.

Later, he distributed course completion certificates among the participants. He also appreciated NF foods administration for maintaining cleanliness and installation of modern technology-based plant.

It merits mention that the authority had trained 180 food workers in six training courses so far.

Related Topics

World Government

Recent Stories

MD Bait-ul-Mal signs MoU with LUMHS and MUET Jamsh ..

6 minutes ago

Sarfraz deserves a place in team: Javed Miandad

14 minutes ago

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan agree in timetable for fili ..

14 minutes ago

CTP issues 36091 challans to traffic violators dur ..

3 minutes ago

Railways body express displeasure, seeks record of ..

3 minutes ago

Erdogan Slams Kurdish Forces for Failing to Fulfil ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.