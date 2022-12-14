Food Safety Authority seals four unit in Mardan over unhygienic condition, misbranding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Wednesday sealed four food production areas over severe unhygienic condition, misbranding and use of unhealthy ingredients during inspections in various part of Mardan district.

The action was taken on the directives of Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan, where food premises were inspected in various areas of district Mardan.

According to Food Authority, the field teams inspected various food production points in the industrial estate and Bejli Ghar area of Mardan.

During the inspection, two units were sealed for misbranding and working without a license.

Similarly, in the Skindarae area of Mardan various sweets and chips production areas were inspected.

One unit was sealed owing to the use of banned China Salt, while notices were served to others. In the Takhtbai area, the Food Safety teams sealed two food points for violations of Food Safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and unhygienic conditions.

The Food Safety Officials asked food handlers in the relevant food outlets to strictly follow the Food Safety SOPs for ensuring quality food products to the people.