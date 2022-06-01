UrduPoint.com

Food Safety Authority Seals Two Substandard Ice Cream Units, Impose Fine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Food Safety Authority seals two substandard ice cream units, impose fine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) during a raid in Mardan city area Wednesday sealed two ice cream production units over severe unhygienic condition, use of expired chemicals and non-food grade colour.

The action was taken on the direction of Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan. During the operation, three other ice cream units were served with warning notices, while a heavy fine was imposed against them.

According to Spokesperson KP FS&HFA Qaisar Khan the Food Safety officials sensitized the food handlers working in the ice cream production units of the basic hygiene practices and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Authority for the concern sector. During the operation, KP FS&HFA officials also confiscated over 400 kg of mislabeled material being used for the packing of the ice cream.

Similarly, various other beverages and water units were also inspected during the operation, and the samples were tested with the help of mobile food testing laboratory. In addition, inspections were conducted in various other areas of the province.

In Lower Kurram various hotels, bakeries, meat shops and other food-related businesses were inspected, and the owners were briefed on the best food hygiene practices.

According to KP FS&HFA, various fish points were inspected at the Sardaryab area of Charsadda, and the quality of edible oil was tested with help of mobile food testing laboratory. During the inspection, the quality of edible oil in three fish points was found substandard, on which the oil was discarded and the units were heavily fined.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Mobile Oil Fine Mardan Charsadda Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Personnel Conferred Military Awards

Pakistan Navy Personnel Conferred Military Awards

21 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: Babar Azam says national squad is excit ..

Pak Vs WI: Babar Azam says national squad is excited to play upcoming series

23 minutes ago
 Careem partners with TDCP

Careem partners with TDCP

59 minutes ago
 PM underscores importance of increasing bilateral ..

PM underscores importance of increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan, Turkey

59 minutes ago
 LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

3 hours ago
 ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.