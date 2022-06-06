Food Safety Authority seizes over 7000 liters of fake beverages

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) during a raid on Monday near DI Khan road district Bannu has seized over 7000 litres of fake and substandard beverages from a warehouse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) during a raid on Monday near DI Khan road district Bannu has seized over 7000 litres of fake and substandard beverages from a warehouse.

The suppliers were distributing the substandard beverages to various parts of the city. The action was taken on the directions of Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan.

According to Food Safety Authority during the operation a large quantity of unhygienic beverages were recovered, while the warehouse was sealed on the spot.

The statement added, the warehouse was sealed during the operation. According to Food Safety Authority strict action will be taken against the culprit. According to KP FS&HFA various ice cream units were also inspected in the Bannu, where one unit was sealed upon severe violation.

In addition to Bannu, various food businesses were inspected on Mansehra. The Food Safety Authority officials imposed heavy fine against a hotel for violation of authority's SOPs and unhygienic condition. Similarly, a number of other food handlers were provided with the food safety level one training.