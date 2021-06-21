Food Safety Authority to be extended to whole province: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food and Information Technology, Atif Khan Monday said that KP Food Safety Authority would be extended to whole province and Food Testing Laboratories would be established at Divisional level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food and Information Technology, Atif Khan Monday said that KP Food Safety Authority would be extended to whole province and Food Testing Laboratories would be established at Divisional level.

He was chairing a meeting regarding performance and working ambit of the food safety authority. The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Food, Khushal Khan, Secretary Information Technology, Ambar Ali Khan, Director General Food Authority, Shah Rukh and concerned officials.

Chairing the meeting, provincial minister appreciated the performance of food authority and said that legal shortcomings would be removed to improve its performance.

He said that automation system would be introduced to enhance working of food safety authority with the assistance of KP Information Technology board.

The minister also directed measures for extension of food safety authority to whole province and to establish a state-of-the art food testing laboratory in Peshawar.

On the occasion, minister was briefed that food safety authority started operation in seven divisional headquarters from March 2018 and its working ambit has been increased to fifteen more districts.

He informed that food authority conducted 71000 raids in last six months and discarded 700,000 kilograms of substandard food items while more than one thousand notices were served to business owners for improving cleanliness conditions.

He said that mobile teams have been given mobile testing kits to analyze food samples on scientific basis while food items are also tested in testing laboratory following modern guidelines.