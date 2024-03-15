Food Safety, Halal Food Authority Conduct Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday conducted operations at different places in the city and checked the quality of food items.
Deputy director of the Authority Asif Khan supervised those actions to ensure healthy and safe food for the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.
During the inspection, the team seized expired cold drinks from a shop and discarded them on the spot.
During the inspection, several milkmen were issued immediate warnings regarding water adulteration and faced legal action.
The shopkeepers were directed to adhere to the prescribed quality guidelines and warned that strict action would be taken against the violators.
The deputy director said that the authority was committed to providing relief to the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring the availability of safe and healthy food items.
