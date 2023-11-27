Open Menu

Food Safety, Halal Food Authority Conducts Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Food Safety, Halal Food Authority conducts operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Monday conducted operations at several places to ensure safe food items for citizens.

The team comprising Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmed and his staff checked the quality of milk, carrying in tankers from Punjab at Bhakkar bridge.

They collected samples and imposed fines on several owners over adulteration of water.

The Food Safety Team also checked the quality of food items in the famous market of Dera Ismail Khan and directed food outlets’ owners to ensure quality stuff.

The authority’s team also inspected food items at Paharpur bazaar and provided licenses of the Food authority.

The deputy director told the media that the authority's team would continue operations to ensure healthy food items for people.

