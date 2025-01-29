Food Safety, Halal Food Authority Dera Conduct Operations
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has conducted operations at different places of the city and checked the quality of food items.
The inspections were carried out on the directives of Deputy director Halal food authority Dera Muhammad Asif Chamkani Khan to ensure healthy and safe food for the citizens.
During these operations, the team seized a massive quantity of cold drinks and destroyed them on the spot as well as imposing fines on them.
The team also directed shopkeepers to adherence to the prescribed quality guidelines and warned that strict action would be taken against the violators.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District planning & design committee reviews 144 cases7 minutes ago
-
Food safety, Halal food authority Dera conduct operations7 minutes ago
-
Alhamra Film Club all out to reviving cinema, engaging audience7 minutes ago
-
BISP Punjab DG conducts surprise visit to payment centres17 minutes ago
-
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office27 minutes ago
-
Powering maternal health: Multi micronutrient supplements distributed among women in KP27 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health Gilgit-Baltistan visits THQ Hospital Tangir27 minutes ago
-
Five more suspended parliamentarians to rejoin their respective legislatures following ECP’s compl ..27 minutes ago
-
PRCS receives Aid for 1200 families of Kurram: Imran Wazir27 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera holds one-day training session for school teachers27 minutes ago
-
Robinson term CAYA Summit 2025 a step in regional collaboration37 minutes ago
-
FBR organizes "Open Court" to resolve tax payers' problems on priorty37 minutes ago