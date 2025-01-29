Open Menu

Food Safety, Halal Food Authority Dera Conduct Operations

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Food safety, Halal food authority Dera conduct operations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has conducted operations at different places of the city and checked the quality of food items.

The inspections were carried out on the directives of Deputy director Halal food authority Dera Muhammad Asif Chamkani Khan to ensure healthy and safe food for the citizens.

During these operations, the team seized a massive quantity of cold drinks and destroyed them on the spot as well as imposing fines on them.

The team also directed shopkeepers to adherence to the prescribed quality guidelines and warned that strict action would be taken against the violators.

APP/slm

