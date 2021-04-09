Food Safety, Halal Food Authority intensifies crackdown

The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has intensified crackdown on substandard food items,discarding a total of 5000 liters of spurious beverages in various operations that were conducted in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has intensified crackdown on substandard food items,discarding a total of 5000 liters of spurious beverages in various operations that were conducted in the province.

According to the authority's spokesman, the team concerned sealed a factory on Friday in the Domail area of Bannu for producing substandard beverages.

Similarly, the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority's team also paid a visit to bazaar in Dir Lower and discarded 2000 liters of unhealthy edible oil.

Meanwhile, Director General Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan said that a crackdown had been intensified across the province to ensure that masses get quality food items during Ramazan.

He added that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hand and stern action would be taken against unlawful and unethical business elements.