Food Safety, Halal Food Authority Launch Operation In D.I.Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Tuesday conducted operations at several places in Dera city and checked the quality of food items being served at various shops.
On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Wasif Khan, the authority's team conducted joint operation with Livestock department and checked meat shops being sold in different markets.
They also checked the quality of meat at butcher shops to ensure compliance with official pricing guidelines and to prevent the sale of rotten meat.
Meanwhile, various pops factories were also inspected, and oil was checked at mobile laboratory on the spot.
During inspection, some samples were sent to laboratory for further examination besides imposing fine for using substandard food items at some places. The raiding teams issued notices to shopkeepers and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.
On this occasion, the Food Safety Officers said that actions are being taken by the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority to ensure the availability of quality products to the people.
