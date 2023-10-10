Food Safety, Halal Food Authority raids in Tank

A team of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam on Tuesday conducted an operation at Tank bazaar and checked hygiene standards and the quality of food items

The team checked food items at hotels, bakeries and shops and fined several shopkeepers over violations of relevant laws.

The Food Safety Officers said that actions are being taken to ensure the availability of healthy quality products to the people and the shopkeepers were being made bound to fully implement the rules of hygiene.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah along with officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration official visited bazaar and sealed several shops over non-renewal of its lease agreement.

He also issued warnings to several other shopkeepers and issued necessary instructions in this regard.

