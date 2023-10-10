Open Menu

Food Safety, Halal Food Authority Raids In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Food Safety, Halal Food Authority raids in Tank

A team of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam on Tuesday conducted an operation at Tank bazaar and checked hygiene standards and the quality of food items

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A team of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam on Tuesday conducted an operation at Tank bazaar and checked hygiene standards and the quality of food items.

The team checked food items at hotels, bakeries and shops and fined several shopkeepers over violations of relevant laws.

The Food Safety Officers said that actions are being taken to ensure the availability of healthy quality products to the people and the shopkeepers were being made bound to fully implement the rules of hygiene.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah along with officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration official visited bazaar and sealed several shops over non-renewal of its lease agreement.

He also issued warnings to several other shopkeepers and issued necessary instructions in this regard.

APP/slm

