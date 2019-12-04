Food Safety, Hallal Authority disposes 1,37,507KG substandard edible items

The Food Safety and Halal Authority Khyber Pakthunkhwa have disposed off 1,37,507 kilogram substandard and expired daily use items confiscated from different shops and markets during last month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Food Safety and Halal Authority Khyber Pakthunkhwa have disposed off 1,37,507 kilogram substandard and expired daily use items confiscated from different shops and markets during last month.

The disposal of confiscated items includes 12,358 KG bakery, 6,171 liter drinks, 15,019KG chips, 1255KG dairy products, 4060 dozens eggs, 8920KG flour, 21,880KG jam, 4500KG qawa, 20,908KG Gur, four kg honey, 10drum ice cream, 3059KG meat, 21,195KG milk, 3041 colour with adulteration, 3102 KG ghee and oil, 1050KG poultry, 4656KG milk and 6319KG spices.

The spokesman said operations against adulteration and substandard food would continue and elements involved in such unlawful activity would not be spared.