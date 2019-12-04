UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Safety, Hallal Authority Disposes 1,37,507KG Substandard Edible Items

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:53 PM

Food Safety, Hallal Authority disposes 1,37,507KG substandard edible items

The Food Safety and Halal Authority Khyber Pakthunkhwa have disposed off 1,37,507 kilogram substandard and expired daily use items confiscated from different shops and markets during last month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Food Safety and Halal Authority Khyber Pakthunkhwa have disposed off 1,37,507 kilogram substandard and expired daily use items confiscated from different shops and markets during last month.

The disposal of confiscated items includes 12,358 KG bakery, 6,171 liter drinks, 15,019KG chips, 1255KG dairy products, 4060 dozens eggs, 8920KG flour, 21,880KG jam, 4500KG qawa, 20,908KG Gur, four kg honey, 10drum ice cream, 3059KG meat, 21,195KG milk, 3041 colour with adulteration, 3102 KG ghee and oil, 1050KG poultry, 4656KG milk and 6319KG spices.

The spokesman said operations against adulteration and substandard food would continue and elements involved in such unlawful activity would not be spared.

Related Topics

Oil Market From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council to host iSportconnect Summit

14 seconds ago

OPPO to Launch 5G Smartphones Powered by Qualcomm ..

5 minutes ago

US welcomes change in Pakistan’s credit outlook ..

6 minutes ago

Settlement of £190 million with the UK’s NCA: M ..

14 minutes ago

Pak-SL Tests to mark new era, to encourage int'l t ..

10 minutes ago

Settlement of £190 million with the UK’s NCA: M ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.