UrduPoint.com

Food Safety Measures Imperative To Prevent Malnutrition, Food-borne Diseases: Dr Iqrar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Food safety measures imperative to prevent malnutrition, food-borne diseases: Dr Iqrar

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that food safety measures were imperative to cope with malnutrition and prevent from various food-borne diseases

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that food safety measures were imperative to cope with malnutrition and prevent from various food-borne diseases.

Addressing a seminar arranged to mark World Food Safety Day here, he said that water and food borne diseases were provoking health hazards for which awareness must be raised among the public for a better future.

He said, "Lack of availability of potable water and pure foods are areas of grave concern and we have to make collaborative efforts on the part of all stakeholders to overcome this crisis." He said that plenty of high caloric intakes, dependence on impure environmental pollution and unsafe foods were posing serious disease threats.

He said that UAF was the pioneer to launch Human Nutrition and Dietetics program in the country and this program was also replicated in many universities.

He said that the UAF was housing Pak Korea Nutrition Center that was making all possible measures to curb malnutrition.

Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that food safety was a process of producing, handling, storing and preparing food in such a way to thwart infection and contamination in the production chain, and to help ensure food quality for a healthy society.

He said that food-borne diseases were one of preventable public health issues and the university was committed to raise awareness among the public in this regard.

Deputy Director Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Faisalabad Dr Qasim Raza said that Punjab Food Authority had been working across the province to enforce food hygiene and quality standards.

He said that Punjab Food Authority aimed to ensure safety and quality of all food items and products. In this connection, the state-of-the-art labs of the authority were working round the clock for testing samples of food items collected from different food shops, factories and stalls.

Dr. Muhammad Issa Khan said that on 20 December 2018 the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming World Food Safety Day. As of 2019, every 7 June was a time to celebrate the myriad benefits of safe food.

Dr Ayesha Batool Master Trainer from PFA, Dr Ahmad Din, Eyaz Aqeel, Dr Norina, Ch Faiz Rasool and others also spoke on the occasion.

Later, Pak-Korea Nutrition Center and Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) also arranged an awareness walk.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan led the walk while a large number of UAF community including students and teachers participated in it.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Faisalabad World United Nations Punjab Water June December 2018 2019 All From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation ..

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan

7 minutes ago
 PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of ..

PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of PCB chairman

8 minutes ago
 Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates ..

Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

5 minutes ago
 IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East ..

IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East'

5 minutes ago
 US Dollar Position Does Not Represent Near-Term Ri ..

US Dollar Position Does Not Represent Near-Term Risk For Economy - US Treasury

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.