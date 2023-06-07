Food safety measures imperative to prevent malnutrition, food-borne diseases: Dr Iqrar

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that food safety measures were imperative to cope with malnutrition and prevent from various food-borne diseases.

Addressing a seminar arranged to mark World Food Safety Day here, he said that water and food borne diseases were provoking health hazards for which awareness must be raised among the public for a better future.

He said, "Lack of availability of potable water and pure foods are areas of grave concern and we have to make collaborative efforts on the part of all stakeholders to overcome this crisis." He said that plenty of high caloric intakes, dependence on impure environmental pollution and unsafe foods were posing serious disease threats.

He said that UAF was the pioneer to launch Human Nutrition and Dietetics program in the country and this program was also replicated in many universities.

He said that the UAF was housing Pak Korea Nutrition Center that was making all possible measures to curb malnutrition.

Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that food safety was a process of producing, handling, storing and preparing food in such a way to thwart infection and contamination in the production chain, and to help ensure food quality for a healthy society.

He said that food-borne diseases were one of preventable public health issues and the university was committed to raise awareness among the public in this regard.

Deputy Director Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Faisalabad Dr Qasim Raza said that Punjab Food Authority had been working across the province to enforce food hygiene and quality standards.

He said that Punjab Food Authority aimed to ensure safety and quality of all food items and products. In this connection, the state-of-the-art labs of the authority were working round the clock for testing samples of food items collected from different food shops, factories and stalls.

Dr. Muhammad Issa Khan said that on 20 December 2018 the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming World Food Safety Day. As of 2019, every 7 June was a time to celebrate the myriad benefits of safe food.

Dr Ayesha Batool Master Trainer from PFA, Dr Ahmad Din, Eyaz Aqeel, Dr Norina, Ch Faiz Rasool and others also spoke on the occasion.

Later, Pak-Korea Nutrition Center and Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) also arranged an awareness walk.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan led the walk while a large number of UAF community including students and teachers participated in it.