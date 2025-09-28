Open Menu

Food Safety Seizes Substandard Food Items From Mardan, Hangu, Swat

Published September 28, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) carried out operations in Mardan, Hangu and Swat districts and seized large quantities of adulterated and substandard food items, officials said on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, the operations were conducted under the supervision of Director General Wasif Saeed. In Mardan, the Food Safety Team raided jaggery production units on Nisatta road following public complaints and recovered sugar and around 900 kilograms of adulterated jaggery.

In Hangu, the inspection team confiscated nearly 1,000 liters of substandard beverages from a distribution point during the crackdown.

Similarly, in Khwazakhela area of Swat, the Food Safety Team, in collaboration with the district administration and livestock officials, seized 260 kilograms of unsafe and substandard minced meat from two warehouses. The meat was discarded on the spot, while the warehouses were sealed and FIRs registered against the owners.

The spokesperson added that heavy fines were also imposed for violations of hygiene standards, and further legal proceedings under the Food Safety Act have been initiated.

