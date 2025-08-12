Open Menu

Food Safety Team Cracks Down On Substandard Meat Adulterated Milk In Chiniot

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 11:20 PM

A food safety team, accompanied by a veterinary specialist, conducted a raid Tuesday on meat shops in Chiniot and recovered over 20 kg of substandard and unhealthy meat from two shops

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A food safety team, accompanied by a veterinary specialist, conducted a raid Tuesday on meat shops in Chiniot and recovered over 20 kg of substandard and unhealthy meat from two shops.

According to APP correspondent, the meat, which was found to be from sick animals, was destroyed, and cases were registered against two accused individuals.

The accused individuals were found to be operating in poor conditions, and the slaughtering stamp was also missing. The veterinary specialist declared the meat as highly hazardous, and the accused were arrested.

In a separate operation, the food safety team, led by Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, cracked down on milk shops located on the main highways of the city.

Over 500 liters of adulterated milk were destroyed, and a well-known milk shop was sealed for selling adulterated milk and violating rules.

Heavy fines were imposed on the milk shop owners for serious violations of the rules. Several milk samples were also sent to the laboratory for further analysis.

