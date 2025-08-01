Open Menu

Food Safety Team Cracks Down On Unhygienic Food Businesses

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 06:19 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department's Kohat Food Safety Team Friday conducted a comprehensive inspection of various food businesses in Tirah Bazaar, Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department's Kohat Food Safety Team Friday conducted a comprehensive inspection of various food businesses in Tirah Bazaar, Kohat. The inspection aimed to ensure the provision of safe and quality food to citizens, and the team directed food handlers to strictly follow hygiene rules. During the inspection, the team reviewed the cleanliness standards, preparation, and storage methods of food items at several shops.

On this occasion, the Food Safety Team issued warnings to several shopkeepers on the spot for violating food safety SOPs, while one shop was fined for serious non-compliance.

The team emphasized the importance of adopting cleanliness and hygiene principles during food preparation, storage, and sale to protect public health. The shopkeepers were urged to maintain high standards of food safety to avoid penalties.

During the inspection, the Food Safety Team appealed to the public to report complaints of substandard food to the relevant authorities promptly.

