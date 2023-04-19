UrduPoint.com

Food Safety Team Destroys Non-standard Ghee In Fateh Jang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Food safety teams under the supervision of Director Operation North PFA Amina Rafiq and Deputy Director Mehtab Khan have recovered 2300 kg of non-standard and fake ghee worth Rs1.2 million by conducting operations in Tehsil Fateh Jang which were destroyed on the spot Wednesday.

PRO PFA Attock Haris Butt told the media that fake ghee was found to be mixed with used ghee and harmful ingredients, which also lacked vitamin A and other essential ingredients.

He said that the action has been taken when the samples sent to the food lab showed poor results.

PFA said that consumption of substandard ghee leads to dangerous diseases like cholesterol and blood pressure.

More Stories From Pakistan

