Food safety team discards 7,000kg unwholesome food

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed four factories and discarded more than 7,000kg substandard food during an operation in the provincial metropolis on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed four factories and discarded more than 7,000kg substandard food during an operation in the provincial metropolis on Saturday.

The authority also lodged an FIR against food business operator in a police station after apprehending him.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Irfan Memon.

The PFA teams sealed the warehouse and shop of Fiazan Factory in Glasco Town Nishter on account of adulteration.

The authority also shut down production units of ABN Foods, SBN Foods and Abid Nimko in the vicinity of Ferozpur Road, Kenchi Stop.

DG Irfan Memon said that the food products for children were being prepared with expired, adulterated and food scrap items. He said that the team also found the contamination of adulterated spices and poor quality oil in nimko.

He said the PFA had discarded 3,350kg fake chocolate powder, 2,200kg artificial chickpea flour, 1,375kg powdered milk,400kg loose spices and 60kg noodles.