Food Safety Team Fines Hotel Over Hygiene Violations In DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Food Safety team fines hotel over hygiene violations in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) conducted an inspection drive in Dera Ismail Khan, targeting various food businesses to ensure compliance with health and safety standards.

During the operation, several outlets were inspected, and one hotel was fined for violating hygiene protocols.

Officials of the Food Safety Team said that the campaign aims to safeguard public health by ensuring the provision of safe and hygienic food to consumers.

The authority has reiterated its commitment to continue regular inspections across the district and warned that strict action will be taken against businesses found violating food safety regulations.

More Stories From Pakistan