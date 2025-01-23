Open Menu

Food Safety Team Seizes 1000kg Dyed Coriander Seeds

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Food safety team seizes 1000kg dyed coriander seeds

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The food safety team during a raid seized 1000kg dyed coriander seeds, a large quantity of talcum powder, non-traceable dyes and a mixing drum from a unit here on Thursday.

According to official sources, an accused has been arrested red-handed while a case has been registered against the owner of the unit situated in Mohala Jamil Park extension.

The dyed coriander and talcum powder was being packed without any license.

Recent Stories

Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Shar ..

Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Sharjah

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier project ..

Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier projects at Acres 2025

21 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global in ..

Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global innovation, inclusive growth wit ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE champions global trade innovation at World Eco ..

UAE champions global trade innovation at World Economic Forum in Davos

21 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy highlights investment potentia ..

Minister of Economy highlights investment potential in circular economy

36 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcemen ..

36 minutes ago
Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus servi ..

Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi

36 minutes ago
 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat ..

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat Malaysia by 53 runs

43 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve con ..

OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay

51 minutes ago
 Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR

Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR

51 minutes ago
 ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan ..

ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..

56 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries im ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural id ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan