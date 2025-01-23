Food Safety Team Seizes 1000kg Dyed Coriander Seeds
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The food safety team during a raid seized 1000kg dyed coriander seeds, a large quantity of talcum powder, non-traceable dyes and a mixing drum from a unit here on Thursday.
According to official sources, an accused has been arrested red-handed while a case has been registered against the owner of the unit situated in Mohala Jamil Park extension.
The dyed coriander and talcum powder was being packed without any license.
