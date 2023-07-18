Open Menu

Food Safety Team Unveils Fake Honey, Enforces Compliance

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Deputy commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Tuesday led a thorough inspection demonstrating a commitment to ensuring public safety and quality services in Mahajir Camp and Hangu Phatak area of Kohat

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority team visit aimed to ensure adherence to food safety standards and the provision of quality food to the public.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority team visit aimed to ensure adherence to food safety standards and the provision of quality food to the public.

The team meticulously visited grocery stores, chicken shops, restaurants, and wholesalers, examining their sanitation conditions and the quality of food items being sold.

During the inspection, two hotels were found to have extremely poor sanitation conditions, resulting in the imposition of heavy fines on the violators.

In addition, legal action was taken against several shops in the refugee camp for stocking prohibited items. The team promptly removed these items from the premises to safeguard public health and well-being.

Furthermore, a surprising discovery was made at a grocery store, where a considerable quantity of fake honey was seized. To deter such deceptive practices, the store was subjected to a substantial fine.

To ensure the quality of food products, various food samples were collected and analyzed on-site using a state-of-the-art mobile testing laboratory.

