Open Menu

Food Safety Teams Active From Sehri To Iftar In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Food safety teams active from sehri to iftar in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) On the directives of DG Food Authority, food safety teams conducted a grand operation across Punjab to ensure safe and hygienic food during Ramazan.

A total of 3,330 food units were inspected, resulting in six cases being registered and one suspect arrested. Authorities sealed 15 Sehri & Iftar points, while 370 units were fined Rs. 5.389 million for violations.

During crackdown, 215 kg of counterfeit tea, 10,293 liters of substandard oil, 1,785 liters of adulterated milk and over 1,000 kg of Pakoras were confiscated and discarded. A counterfeit tea production unit in Nishtar was raided leading to arrest of its owner. Unit was involved in repackaging used tea leaves into fake branded packaging.

Several renowned breakfast restaurants were also sealed due to poor hygiene standards.

Major violations included the absence of medical and training certificates for food handlers. Use of rotten vegetables and expired foul-smelling ingredients in Sehri preparations and unhygienic conditions such as fungus-infested freezers and contaminated water in processing areas.

DG Food Authority reaffirmed that there is zero tolerance for health hazards during Ramazan. Food safety teams are working round the clock to inspect Sehri and Iftar points, Ramazan Bazaars and street vendors. Ensuring safe and high-quality food for people of Punjab remains the top priority.

Recent Stories

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: ..

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..

3 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 J ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team

6 minutes ago
 12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, adviser ..

12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, i ..

Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025

21 minutes ago
 DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal ..

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah

1 hour ago
 ERC brings community together with largest Iftar e ..

ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla

1 hour ago
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of financ ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

2 hours ago
 Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

2 hours ago
 Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

3 hours ago
 Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch thir ..

Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan