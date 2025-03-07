Food Safety Teams Active From Sehri To Iftar In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) On the directives of DG Food Authority, food safety teams conducted a grand operation across Punjab to ensure safe and hygienic food during Ramazan.
A total of 3,330 food units were inspected, resulting in six cases being registered and one suspect arrested. Authorities sealed 15 Sehri & Iftar points, while 370 units were fined Rs. 5.389 million for violations.
During crackdown, 215 kg of counterfeit tea, 10,293 liters of substandard oil, 1,785 liters of adulterated milk and over 1,000 kg of Pakoras were confiscated and discarded. A counterfeit tea production unit in Nishtar was raided leading to arrest of its owner. Unit was involved in repackaging used tea leaves into fake branded packaging.
Several renowned breakfast restaurants were also sealed due to poor hygiene standards.
Major violations included the absence of medical and training certificates for food handlers. Use of rotten vegetables and expired foul-smelling ingredients in Sehri preparations and unhygienic conditions such as fungus-infested freezers and contaminated water in processing areas.
DG Food Authority reaffirmed that there is zero tolerance for health hazards during Ramazan. Food safety teams are working round the clock to inspect Sehri and Iftar points, Ramazan Bazaars and street vendors. Ensuring safe and high-quality food for people of Punjab remains the top priority.
Recent Stories
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..
Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team
12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..
Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025
DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah
ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears
Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister reviews progress on under-construction UAEET1 minute ago
-
DC visits Ramazan Sahulat bazaar1 minute ago
-
Commissioner orders crackdown on overpricing1 minute ago
-
Man held for stealing laptop from mosque1 minute ago
-
Rs. 340m funds released for Mayo Hospital medicines1 minute ago
-
Food safety teams active from sehri to iftar in Punjab1 minute ago
-
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BISP3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home Dept issues list of banned organisations, unregistered charities11 minutes ago
-
Event held to highlight role of women in Pakistan Movement11 minutes ago
-
Measures taken to mitigate road accidents reviewed11 minutes ago
-
DC visits Matric examination centers11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits matriculation examination centers11 minutes ago