Food Safety Teams Destroy 1800 Liters Milk During Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:50 AM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The food safety teams in Tehsil Bhawana have destroyed 1800 liters of adulterated milk, seized the tanker and arrested the accused.

According to the Food Authority spokesperson, fake and unhealthy milk was being delivered through the supplier vehicle number RIN-2771.

The milk was declared unfit for human consumption after the tests conducted on the spot, he added.

The spokesperson said that the operation was conducted during last three days against adulteration, after which the milk was destroyed and the vehicle was seized in a successful raid, while a case was registered against the accused.

The spokesperson said that strict legal action was being taken against the persons involved in the business of white solution in the name of milk and several cases has been registered so far.

He said that on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab, all resources would be used to eliminate the adulteration mafia.

The spokesperson urged the milk suppliers to ensure implementation of the prescribed rules; otherwise strict actions would be taken in that regard.

