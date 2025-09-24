Food Safety Teams Destroy 1800 Liters Milk During Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:50 AM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The food safety teams in Tehsil Bhawana have destroyed 1800 liters of adulterated milk, seized the tanker and arrested the accused.
According to the Food Authority spokesperson, fake and unhealthy milk was being delivered through the supplier vehicle number RIN-2771.
The milk was declared unfit for human consumption after the tests conducted on the spot, he added.
The spokesperson said that the operation was conducted during last three days against adulteration, after which the milk was destroyed and the vehicle was seized in a successful raid, while a case was registered against the accused.
The spokesperson said that strict legal action was being taken against the persons involved in the business of white solution in the name of milk and several cases has been registered so far.
He said that on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab, all resources would be used to eliminate the adulteration mafia.
The spokesperson urged the milk suppliers to ensure implementation of the prescribed rules; otherwise strict actions would be taken in that regard.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Rasheed
China home to nearly 4.65 million 5G base stations
Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2.2m to CPLC
World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda
Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with number of foreign ministers in New ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed participates in multilateral meeting hosted by US President i ..
GCC, EU discuss preparations for upcoming ministerial meeting in Kuwait
Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..
Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UAE human history
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Huge quantity of drugs recovered under "Drug Free Punjab" Campaign7 minutes ago
-
Solarization of veterinary hospitals completed7 minutes ago
-
Food safety teams destroy 1800 liters milk during operation8 minutes ago
-
269 rickshaw drivers obtained license8 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 expanding flood relief operations in South Punjab18 minutes ago
-
MPA demand immediate relief for flood victims18 minutes ago
-
TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Rasheed23 minutes ago
-
PES responds 20 emergency during last 24 hours27 minutes ago
-
Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2.2m to CPLC28 minutes ago
-
Istehkam forum lauds PM Shehbaz Sharif's firm resolve on Kashmir issue's settlement57 minutes ago
-
AJK HC orders to immediately make appointment CEC under interim constitution58 minutes ago
-
Polling underway for LG by-elections in 14 districts1 hour ago